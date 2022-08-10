Steps being taken for development of Gwadar Port: Faisal Sabzwari

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari has said that revolutionary steps are being taken for the development of Gwadar Port.

Addressing a news conference at Karachi Port Trust on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is keenly interested in the development of the Gwadar port.

He said that cross stuffing has been allowed in the Gwadar port and the work on the new LNG terminal is underway in full swing.

He said that the ministry of maritime affairs is playing a key role in the revenue generation and our ports are also playing a vital role in the development of the country’s economy.

Faisal Sabzwari said that various steps are being taken to bring reforms in the customs sector and to enhance profit of the ports.