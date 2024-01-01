Steps to be taken to eradicate drugs from merged areas: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur held a tribal grand Jirga at Chief Minister’s House on Thursday, which was attended by elected public representatives from all political parties of the merged districts, tribal elites, and higher government officials. The Jirga aimed at engaging tribal elites in addressing the challenges faced by the merged districts, devising a comprehensive plan for their development and ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are addressed.

In his address to the participants, the Chief Minister outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges faced by the people of merged districts, emphasizing the need for sustainable solutions to overcome the decades-long deprivation of the merged areas, adding that his government will go all out to provide basic facilities, employment opportunities, and promote tourism and other potential sectors in the region. The Chief Minister also highlighted the significance of establishing lasting peace and law and order, acknowledging the people as the government’s real strength in this regard.

He reiterated the vision of Imran Khan to develop erstwhile tribal districts by including them in national stream and said that incumbent provincial government has prepared a comprehensive development program for the merged districts, allocating ample funds for their speedy development.

The Chief Minister further outlined the measures to eradicate drugs, promote employment opportunities, and provide solar energy to industries in the merged districts. He said that unfortunately, promises made to the people of merged areas at the time of merger yet not been fulfilled. However, despite the multiple challenges, his government in the province is committed to taking all possible steps to bring these areas at per with other developed regions. He underlined the importance of consulting tribal people in implementing this strategy and assured that all matters would be taken forward in consultation with them.

In his concluding remarks to the Jirga, the Chief Minister said that the commitment made regarding the NFC share of the tribal districts has not been fulfilled. He said that funds for the war on terror and infrastructure development are being provided. The Chief Minister highlighted the provincial government’s significant investment in strengthening policing in the merged areas. He stressed the importance of determining a clear timeframe and policy against terrorism, and emphasized the need to take the people into confidence regarding operations against terrorism.

To this end, the Chief Minister announced that he would soon convene a meeting of the provincial apex committee to finalize matters. Additionally, he declared that separate Jirgas for each merged district would be held after 15 days, where tribal elites should present viable proposals in consultation with their respective communities. The Chief Minister concluded by emphasizing the need for a collective approach and good intentions to address the issues on sustainable basis, stating, “We need to move forward with collective approach and good intentions in order to address the issues once and for all.”

The participants on this occasion, thanked the Chief Minister for taking special interest in addressing their issues and inviting elected public representatives from all political parties for this purpose. They hoped that the consultative session would go a long way towards developing the merged districts on a sustainable basis and ensuring their inclusion in the national stream. “The Chief Minister’s commitment to sustainable development, peace and consultation sets a positive tone for the feature of the merged areas,” they remarked.