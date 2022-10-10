Stern action against Imran warned

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday warned of “stern action” against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for persistently hatching conspiracies against the state.

Talking to reporters, he asked Imran to stop making irresponsible statements or else be prepared to receive befitting reply.

He said that Imran who announced ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (prison movement) could not stay himself in jail even for a few days.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had rendered unmatched sacrifices for protecting the interests of the state and it would never allow Imran to cause any harm or to destabilise the country.

He said the prosperous Pakistan of 2017 was plunged into economic quagmire by four years ‘mis-rule’ of Imran Khan.

He said Nawaz Sharif regained powers with the support of people of Pakistan whenever ousted through conspiracies.

These conspiracies [to oust Nawaz Sharif from power] were in fact against Pakistan to stop it from making rapid development.

“As a nation we were ashamed that Nawaz was repeatedly ousted from power through conspiracies but he remained steadfast and never spoke against the interests of the state,” he added. (APP)