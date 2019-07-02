Sticky bomb injures two people in Jalalabad City

JALALABAD CITY (Ariana News): At least two people wounded after a sticky bomb attached to their vehicle went off in the Jalalabad City of Nangarhar on Tuesday, a local official said.

Provincial police spokesman Farid Khan said that the incident took place in PD4 of the City.

The blast has targeted the vehicle of Mohammad Naeem, a local representative, the police official added.

He further said that as a result of the blast Mr. Naeem and his driver have injured in the incident.