Still saying PTI leaders are thieves: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization, Daniyal Aziz has said that he stands by his words what he said about the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s and believed that they are ‘thieves’.

PML-N leader said that Naeemul Haque needs to apologize but in return he slapped me and this is a shameful act. Daniyal Aziz said this while talking to media person outside accountability in Islamabad on Thursday.

Regarding the incident when PTI’s Naeemul Haque slapped him in talk show, he said that he is still saying that PTI leadership are thieves and still stand by my words for the PTI leaders.

Aziz claimed that Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen have admitted in written statements that they stole public money and adding that the PTI chairman benefitted from the amnesty scheme.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Aziz had said PTI has been pre-planning against him in order for him to retaliate.

