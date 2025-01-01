Stirling & Campher help Ireland to win over Zimbabwe

HARARE (Agencies): A 144-run partnership between captain Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher steered Ireland to a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe as they levelled the ODI series in Harare.

The hosts were dimissed for 245 with Wesley Madhevere (61) and Sikandar Raza (58) putting on 74 for the fourth wicket.

Stirling (89) and Campher (63), who also took 3-13, set the Irish on course for victory and they reached 249-4 with eight balls to spare.

Zimbabwe secured a 49-run win in Friday’s opener and the sides will meet again at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday for the decider.

Ireland won the toss on Sunday and elected to field with the Chevrons moving to 73-3 before Madhevere and Sikandar Raza put them in a good position.

Campher trapped Madhevere and followed it up with two wickets in two balls to swing the momentum in Ireland’s favour.

Sikandar Raza steadied Zimbabwe’s innings and from 157-6 they were bowled out for 245 with an over remaining with Mark Adair claiming 4-54.

Andrew Balbirnie fell for 11 before fellow opener Stirling and Campher took Ireland to 171-1.

Lorcan Tucker (30) and George Dockrell (20) were at the creased as victory was sealed.

“I think we were better [than the first ODI] – there’s no lull in that middle period, Sikandar and Wesley battled really well and that’s when we were under the most pressure,” said Stirling.

“I chucked the ball to Curtis and he really turned the game on it’s head. I think 250 was about right for us to chase and we got there.”