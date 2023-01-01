Stock Exchange gains 18.02 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend gaining 18.02 points, with a positive change of 0.04 per cent, closing at 41,117.33 against 41,099.31 points on the previous day.

A total of 105,572,761 shares valuing Rs2.576 billion were traded during the day as compared to 91,494,440 shares valuing Rs2.390 billion the previous day.

As many as 309 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 135 of them recorded gains and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 21,513,500 shares at Rs5.22 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 6,250,538 shares at Rs1.12 per share, and HBL Total Treas with 5,005,000 shares at Rs11.20 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs200.00 per share price, closing at Rs6700.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with a Rs30.38 rise in its per share price to Rs435.38.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs43.35 per share closing at Rs534.82, followed by Premium Tex with a Rs38.54 decline to close at Rs475.36. (APP)