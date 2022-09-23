Stock Exchange loses 307 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 307.74 points on Friday, a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 40,620.2 against 40,927.95 points on the last working day.

A total of 165,291,388 shares were traded during the day compared to 190,091,596 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.873 billion against Rs. 6.322 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,106 of them recorded gain and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 29,827,000 shares at Rs.6.5 per share TRG Pak Ltd with 23,899,524 at Rs.118.05 and K-Electric Ltd with 11,857,000 at Rs2.85 per share.

Meanwhile, Pakistan rupee on Friday appreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 239.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.71.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 241.5 and Rs\ 244 respectively.

Whereas, the price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.58 and closed at Rs 234.30 against the last day’s closing of Rs 236.88.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.68, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.70 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 267.96 as compared to its last closing of Rs 271.66.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisas, while that of Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas to close at Rs 65.24 and Rs 63.73 respectively. (APP)