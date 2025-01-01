Stock market hits historic milestone as KSE-100 index crosses 120,000 points

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a historic milestone as the KSE-100 Index crossed the 120,000-point mark for the first time in history.

During trading, the index saw a surge of over 1,800 points, reaching 120,793 points at one stage. Earlier, it had gained 1,427 points, touching 120,365 points.

The sharp rally reflects strong investor confidence and bullish sentiment in the market, setting a new benchmark for the PSX.

Since the beginning of January 2025, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index has demonstrated notable growth.nOn January 1, 2025, the index surged by approximately 1,900 points, closing at 117,008.08.

The bullish momentum was driven by strong buying interest in key sectors such as automobiles, cement, commercial banks, fertilizers, and oil and gas exploration companies.

The positive sentiment was influenced by expectations of a policy rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), following a decrease in the country’s headline inflation to 4.1% in December 2024.iAdditionally, the launch of ‘Uraan Pakistan,’ a five-year national economic plan aimed at sustainable growth, contributed to investor confidence.

Mid-January saw the KSE-100 Index continue its upward trajectory, gaining 574 points to close at 114,804.17 on January 15.

The rise was attributed to easing political uncertainty, rising global crude oil prices, and speculation about a potential reduction in the SBP’s policy rate, sectors such as banking, oil and gas, and automobiles experienced significant gains during this period.

The PSX has maintained a strong performance since January 2025, reflecting growing investor confidence and favorable economic indicators.