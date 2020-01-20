Stockists increase price of sugar by Rs2.5 per kg

F.P. Report

LAHORE: After a flour and wheat crises, profiteers and stockists raised sugar prices by Rs2.5 per kg.

According to private channel, price of sugar in Lahore wholesale market was increased by Rs2.5 per kg. Sugar Traders Association said that hundred kilogram sugar bag’s price increased from Rs 7,300 to Rs 7,500.

The official price of sugar in Lahore is Rs60 per kg and in Karachi’s whole sale markets sugar is being sold between Rs70-74 per kg.

People are suffering from flour crises as profiteers raised flour price to Rs70 following four time increase in a single month.

On the other hand, the Economic Co-ordination Committee (ECC) approved importing 300,000 tonnes of wheat to overcome the flour crisis.