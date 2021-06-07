Stocks mixed as investors eye minimum corporate tax deal

WASHINGTON (Foxnews): NYU Stern School of Business professor discusses how to navigate higher inflation on ‘Barron’s Roundtable’

U.S. equity markets were mixed Monday morning as traders digested the weekend agreement by G7 countries to set a global minimum corporate tax rate and ahead of key inflation data due later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41 points, or 0.12%, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.03% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.08%.

Finance ministers from the world’s most advanced economies committed to a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% in an effort to prevent multinationals from relocating to tax havens. The agreement is non-binding.

In stocks, mega-cap technology names, which would be among the most impacted by the G7 agreement, including Apple Inc., Google Inc. and Facebook Inc. were in focus.

Meanwhile, traders continued to keep a close eye on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. after short-sellers last week suffered about $2 billion in losses, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

Tesla Inc. has scrapped plans for its high-end Model S Plaid+ sedan, according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk.

The company had been accepting refundable deposits on the vehicle, which was expected to have a range of 520 miles, compared with 390 miles for the Model S Plaid sedan.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will rule Monday on whether to approve Biogen Inc.’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab, which if approved would become the first major drug used for the treatment of the disease.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 21 cents to $69.41 per barrel after earlier in the session hitting $70 for the first time since October 2018. Gold was up 70 cents at $1,892.70 per ounce.

Overseas markets were mostly higher.

European bourses rallied across the board with Germany’s DAX 30 up 0.13%, Britain’s FTSE 100 advancing 0.37% and France’s CAC 40 gaining 0.45%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.45% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei 225 ticked up 0.22% and 0.27%, respectively.