Stokes fit to captain England against Zimbabwe

LONDON (AFP): Ben Stokes was given the all-clear to captain England in their one-off Test against Zimbabwe later this month as he was named in a 13-man squad announced Friday.

The 33-year-old all-rounder has been recovering from hamstring surgery after breaking down in New Zealand in December, his second hamstring tear in five months.

Stokes has not featured for county side Durham so far this season but is set to skipper England in the opening Test of their home season, which is a four-day game rather than the standard five, at Trent Bridge from May 22 to 25.

England selector Luke Wright expects Stokes, a lively seamer, to play a full part with both bat and ball against Zimbabwe even though he is not due to play any competitive cricket before the Test.

“All things being equal, he’s going to be fine to play a full part,” Wright said.

“We might have to restrict him bowling a certain amount of overs just to be careful with him coming back but he will be at full pace.

“He’s been non-stop now in the nets getting ready, he’s ready and raring to go and excited about getting stuck in.”

Cook debut?

Uncapped Essex seamer Sam Cook is also in the squad and could be in line for a Test debut in Nottingham, with pacemen Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes and Olly Stone all injured.

Express quick Jofra Archer is not yet considered ready for red-ball international cricket.

Cook, 27, has taken 318 first-class wickets at an impressive average of under 20, though doubts have persisted over whether he is quick enough to be effective at Test level.

But Cook, with England greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad retired, and Woakes out of action, could now fill the vacancy in the attack for an accurate swing and seam bowler of lesser pace.

“He is not just a swing bowler, he swings and seams the ball,” said Wright. “He gets bounce. He’s a highly skilled bowler, yes he’s not up there at 85, 86 mph and that’s fine but what he has got is incredible skill.”

Cook is one of two uncapped players in the squad, together with Jordan Cox, his Essex teammate, who may end up as the reserve batsman.

Batter Jacob Bethell, who impressed on England’s tour of New Zealand, is currently playing in the Indian Premier League.

Nottinghamshire paceman Josh Tongue will hope to make a return to Test action on his home ground, having last featured for England during the 2023 Ashes, and could form part of a pace attack that also includes Gus Atkinson.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has kept his place despite mediocre displays so far this season in the County Championship.

It will be the first Test in England since 2003 for Zimbabwe.

The African nation are bottom of the Test rankings but last week won their first Test in four years, beating Bangladesh by three wickets in Sylhet.

“With anyone, you never underestimate them,” said Wright. “For them to beat Bangladesh is a great effort.

“It will be great welcoming them over here, it’s been a long time. It’s a great opportunity for the guys to get stuck in.”

The Trent Bridge match marks the start of a busy home summer for Stokes’s men, with England also facing India in a five-Test series before the 2025/26 Ashes in Australia.