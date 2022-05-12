BRUSSELS (RIA Novosti): NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Finland’s intention to apply for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance and expressed confidence that this step would help strengthen the security of the entire bloc.

Earlier, Finnish President and Prime Minister Sauli Niinistö and Sanna Marin said in a joint statement that Finland should apply for NATO membership without delay. In their opinion, membership in the alliance will strengthen the security of Finland.

“I welcome the joint statement… Finnish membership in NATO will enhance the security of both the alliance and Finland. This step will also demonstrate that NATO’s doors are open and that Finland has determined its own future,” the Secretary General said in a widespread statement.

