Imran: Ruling coalition trying to create PTI’s rift with army and judiciary

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has blamed the ruling coalition parties for trying to create a rift between the country’s biggest political party, the army and the judiciary and their propaganda cell is hatching propaganda.

This he said on Tuesday while addressing a public gathering in Peshawar, Imran said that political opponents are trying to stage a fight between the PTI and the state institutions with the aim to hide their corruption with such tactics.

Political rivals are trying to end his political career by allegedly using the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Toshakhana and terrorism cases to clear their way for the upcoming election, Imran said.

He claimed that the political rivals of PTI were fully aware of their defeat in the forthcoming elections so they are using such tactics to malign the country’s biggest political party. He further said that the three stooges could not defeat him in a fair contest.

Imran said that the political rivals were afraid of being held accountable by him and facing jail in corruption cases.

He said that the people of Peshawar have never disappointed him whenever he gave a call. “After our government was toppled, I held the first public gathering in Peshawar.”

Khan said that the nation is facing a difficult time after the devastating floods and it will come out of the testing time soon. He asked the nationals to wait for his call to get the real independence from the corrupt rulers and reject the slavery.