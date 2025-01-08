Story of SRK’s visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah makes waves online

(Web Desk): Shah Rukh Khan’s celebrity security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, recently shared an unforgettable incident involving Shah Rukh Khan during an interview with Siddharth Kannan on YouTube.

The story, now making waves online, dates back to an IPL season when SRK decided to visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Recalling the event, Yusuf said they unintentionally chose a Friday afternoon, around 12:30 PM, coinciding with peak namaaz time for the visit. The area was bustling with 10,000 to 15,000 worshippers, and as news of SRK’s arrival spread, an enormous crowd gathered to see him.

“During the IPL, Shah Rukh sir wanted to go to Ajmer Sharif Dargah. We reached there, but the day and time were wrong – a Friday, during peak namaaz hours. The entire town of Ajmer got to know that Shah Rukh was coming. The crowd was so overwhelming that we didn’t walk; the people literally pushed us to the Dargah and back to the car,” Yusuf revealed.

The situation grew intense, with police resorting to lathicharge to manage the crowd. Despite the chaos, Yusuf described Shah Rukh Khan as remarkably calm and composed.

“When such situations happen, he’s damn cool. He understands it’s nobody’s fault—not the staff’s or the fans’. It’s just the excitement of his fans, and he handles it gracefully,” Yusuf added.

This incident involving the superstar has now become talk of town again.