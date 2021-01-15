Stranded PIA passengers in Kuala Lumpur to depart tonight by flight EK343

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The passengers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) stranded at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Airport will be repatriated through flight EK343 of another airline departing tonight, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Friday.

“Our High Commission in Malaysia is in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to address the issue at the earliest,” Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to media queries regarding the aircraft which was held in the Malaysian capital over a legal dispute.

The spokesperson said the flight arrangements of the stranded passengers had been made for their return to Pakistan by another airline.

“The passengers are being properly looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel to Pakistan have also been finalized. They will be departing Kuala Lumpur by EK 343 later tonight,” he said.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was held back in Malaysia as part of a legal dispute between the airline and another party, the national flag carrier said earlier on Friday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the airline said: “A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court”.