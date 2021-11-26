Strategic balance in South Asia

Pakistan Strategic Command Forces conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile on Thursday. According to Inter Services Public Relations, the test flight was aimed at revalidating certain design and technical parameters including the navigation system of the weapon. According to the Pakistan Army media wing, this was the second test of the Shaheen-1A ballistic Missile, the first test of this series was conducted in March this year. Shaheen-1A is a medium range ballistic missile with an advanced guided system and can effectively hit its target up to the range of 900 kilometers. President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this remarkable achievement.

The geostrategic landscape of the South Asian region is rapidly changing along with the strategic alignment and massive deployment of rival forces in the Indo-pacific region in particular and greater Asia in common. The strategic actions of global powers in the Indo-pacific region are aligned with military development and weaponization in South Asia because of India’s partnership with the United States.

America sees New Delhi a Counterweight to Beijing in its newly initiated cold war with China. Therefore America is harnessing the Indian military with its latest weapon systems and highly sensitive technology, so Indian leaders may have courage to challenge China in future. The United States has concluded multiple defense agreements with New Delhi such as Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), Logistic Exchange and Memorandum Agreement (LEMO) and Communication Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), beside forging a partnership under Quad formation. The RSS-BJP regime in India is tactfully using this opportunity for accomplishment of its longstanding agenda of a regional power in South Asia. The Indian government is not only acquiring the latest arms and ammunition from the United States and its allies but also bought five battalions of Russian made S-400 Surface to Air Missile (SAM) worth $ 5.43 billion. According to reports, the S-400 Missile is a hit to kill system having a range of 250-400 kilometers and capable of intercepting any ballistic missile in 60 km radius. Pakistan has accused India of destabilizing strategic balance in South Asia through massive procurement of lethal weapons and provocative actions including weaponizing outer space and nuclearization of the Indian Ocean. Pakistan expressed its commitment to maintain balance of power in south Asia through adoption of suitable measures and keeping a credible deterrence against India.

In fact, Modi’s India is pursuing the Chanakya doctrine which calls Indian leaders to work for the establishment of Akhand Baharat, which means a greater Hindu state comprising all SAARC Countries having complete control of territorial waters from Strait of Malacca to Strait of Hormuz together with Arabian Sea. Indian leaders started working on this theory in the mid 1950s through initiation of India’s nuclear program. However, Pakistan has always maintained a balance of power in the region both in conventional as well as nuclear domain throughout the history. The recent flight test of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-1A was not only aimed at revalidating technical and operational parameters of the weapon but also sending a clear message to the enemies of the country that Pakistan is fully aware of the emerging threats and will respond effectively to all challenges in the region and beyond.