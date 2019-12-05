Strategic Engagement Plan will help improve Pak-EU ties: FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Strategic Engagement Plan will play an important role in improving bilateral relations and economic cooperation with European Union.

Speaking at a luncheon arranged for EU member countries’ ambassadors in Islamabad on Thursday, he said this plan will help to increase volume of trade and people to people contacts.

The Foreign Minister said EU is the largest trading partner of Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the ambassadors on the deteriorating situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir, especially after 5th of August. He said India has put eight million people under siege in the occupied valley.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the ambassadors about Pakistan’s efforts in Afghan peace process.

The Ambassadors appreciated Pakistan’s role in bringing stability to its western neighbor.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed hope that due to positive economic indicators, EU will continue Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.

He asked the EU ambassadors to review travel advisory to Pakistan in view of improved security and peace situation in the country.