Strategic plan agreed with EU: FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that a strategic plan has been agreed with the European Union after lengthy talks with the EU bloc.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Sunday before leaving for Brussels, he said on Tuesday, he will sign this agreement with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

He said it will begin long-term cooperation with the European Union, which is a positive development.

The Minister said that during the visit, he will meet NATO General Secretary at its headquarters in Brussels.

He said Pakistan has been cooperating with NATO and we extended unprecedented help to US and NATO forces in matters pertaining to Afghanistan. He said we have played a key role in war against terrorism and NATO has acknowledged that fact.

He said we believe that our relationship with NATO in defence and security matters should continue.