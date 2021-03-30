Streamers chase current events

WASHINGTON (Axios): Documentaries were the fastest-growing genre on streaming last year, as more news companies leaned into licensing deals with streamers around current events.

Why it matters: Data from Parrot Analytics shows that there’s an appetite for news-adjacent content on-demand.

“While current events have always been fodder for entertainment programming, we’ve seen a rise in consumers’ appetite for content based on real-world events,” says Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc.

Driving the news: New series and documentaries — both scripted and unscripted — are getting optioned around events as recent as the Capitol siege and Wall Street’s GameStop saga.

On the scripted front, Winograde says Showtime is developing a limited scripted series about the Capital riots from the same creators of Showtime’s miniseries “The Comey Rule,” based on James Comey’s 2018 book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”

On the unscripted front, Winograde says “we were thrilled with the consumer response” to Showtime’s non-fiction projects “KINGDOM OF SILENCE” about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and “Outcry” a true crime documentary.

Both Discovery+ and Hulu are airing documentaries about the saga around GameStop and Wall Street’s populist revolution from ITN Productions and ABC News, respectively.

Showtime has also just ordered the limited-series SUPERPUMPED based on New York Times reporter Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber. Hulu has just unveiled a documentary about WeWork’s corporate drama.

Netflix recently debuted “Operation Varsity Blues,” a scripted series about the celebrity college admission scandal.

HBO Max and Netflix have each debuted documentaries about the perils of social media with “Fake Famous” and “The Social Dilemma.”

By the numbers: Demand for documentaries has started to outpace the supply of documentary series available to consumers, according to Parrot Analytics.

From Jan 2019 to March 2021, the number of documentary series increased by 63%. But demand grew by 142%.

Between the lines: The evolution of streaming and technology has made it easier for studios and news companies to quickly turn around shows based on events shortly after they occur.

The bottom line: ”We have also found evidence that documentaries are increasingly becoming a useful retention tool (for streamers),” says Alejandro Rojas, Director of Applied Analytics at Parrot Analytics.