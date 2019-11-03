Streamlining CPEC projects

Addressing a press conference federal Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar mentioned certain CPEC related projects of wide range spread effects which shall be taken up in the upcoming meeting of Joint Coordination Committee. These projects include implementation of main railway line ML-1, development of coastal areas in Baluchistan, construction of major arteries of the western rout of the corridor and projects of renewable energy.

In the previous PML-N government the construction of roads infrastructure of western rout had been abandoned to priortise and implement Lahore Orange Line and Multan Sukkar Motorway projects. It generated a lot of controversy and resentment in the small provinces of. A number of APCs were held and a monitoring parliamentary committee was formed but the western route of CPEC remained on paper, although a symbolic ground breaking of Dera Ismael Khan-Zhob highway was performed by the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with Maulana Fazalu Rehman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Now the PTI government is seriously pursuing the acquisition of Chinese financing for the construction of Dera Ismael Khan Zhob and Kucjlock-Zhob highways. The construction of these two highways will accrue benefits to the backward and underdeveloped areas of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Baluchistan. Moreover, as a part of western rout Swat-Mardan Motorway project has also been added.

The implementation of Ml-1 will modernize the rag-tag railway communication system. The completion of renewable energy projects will contribute in a big way to lowering the power tariff to attract fresh investment in agriculture and manufacturing sectors.