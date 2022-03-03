Street crimes in Karachi

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a police plan to introduce E-tagging of repeat offenders for which 7500 criminals have been identified to be E-tagged in the first phase. According to details, the decision has been taken during a high-level meeting on worsening security and law and order situation in Karachi and other urban areas in recent months.

While briefing the meeting, the IG Police informed the participants that from January to Feb 28, about 143 encounters were held against the street criminals in which 143 criminals were killed and 147 injured, whereas 1446 criminals have been arrested by the police. The Chief Minister directed the Police to start extensive patrolling and take strict action against street criminals to ensure maintenance of law and order in the province. The Chief Secretary Sindh informed the meeting about the progress for the establishment of a Rehabilitation Center for drug addicts at Gulshan-e-Maymar, while the Chief Minister directed the chief secretary to provide all the required facilities at the center so that police could start lifting the drug addicts from the streets and send them to rehabilitation for therapy.

Pakistan’s megacity and industrial hub, Karachi has turned into a center of lawlessness and crimes due to the uninterrupted rise in street crimes, robberies, and incidents of kidnappings over the last few months. Earlier, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had been blaming the poverty and economic situation in the country as the key reason for the massive increase in street crimes. Now provincial Law enforcers have diagnosed drug addiction as a real cause of all illnesses in Karachi. Shah’s government has established a rehabilitation center in the city and wanted to shift all drug abusers there so the police can take some rest for a while. However, Shah and his aides are to inform that densely populated Karachi has become a haven for the criminals, while assassins, terrorists, and crooks reach there to escape prosecution and grabbing money through wrongdoings, so they must use the latest technologies to expose the criminals instead of taking advantage of poor junkies.