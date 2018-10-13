Street watch force established to stop street crimes in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh Police has set up ‘Street Watch Force’ to stop street crimes in Karachi.

The police department has prepared the force comprising 1,870 police personnel who will perform their duties on bikes to root out rising street crimes.

Addressing the watch force, Additional Inspector General Karachi Ameer Sheikh said they were being posted in the areas notorious for street crimes to right away arrest culprits.

Street Watch Force has been provided 80 motorbikes in district South and Old City Area, eight in district East, while 20 each in districts Central, Malir, West and Korangi.

They would perform their duties in teams of two motorcycles with two policemen on each bike.

Earlier this month, Inspector General Sindh Kaleem Imam directed to take increased and more effective action against street criminals without any discrimination to bring them to task.

The additional IG Karachi briefed him on the efforts against street criminals in Karachi and the reality behind the cases of missing children in Karachi.

He said that police had been deployed in commercial areas, business centres, food streets and areas vulnerable to street crimes.

