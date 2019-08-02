Strict action to be taken against those who sold votes in Senate: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has vowed strict action against party senators who “sold off their conscience” after a failed no-confidence motion against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.

According to reports, while chairing a meeting of the party senators earlier today, Shehbaz expressed his concern over Thursday’s proceedings and vowed to find and take strict action against those who “undermined” democracy.

On Thursday, Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairperson Saleem Mandviwalla survived no-confidence resolutions tabled against them, with the motion against Sanjrani failing to receive the 53 votes required for his removal. 50 votes were received in favour of the resolution, while five votes were rejected.

“Fourteen senators sold off their conscience and led to the failure of the motion. (These people) joined in with the government to [ruin] the sanctity of the Senate and their own dignity,” Shehbaz lamented.

“The opposition will come together to prepare an action plan over the matter,” the opposition leader added.

“Horsing trading won and democracy got undermined again today. It is not just Opposition’s loss. We will get down to the bottom of the matter and those who sold their conscience will be exposed,” Shehbaz had tweeted earlier.