Strong govt with real mandate need of hour: JI

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has said that a strong government elected with the real mandate is the pressing need of the hour, demanding the Election Commission ensure transparent and timely election as per the direction of the constitution after the dissolution of assemblies on August 12.

Addressing a seminar on interest-free economy in Multan, he appealed to the masses to vote for the JI to bring real change and get rid of the riba which plagued the national economy.

Sirajul Haq said that the electoral watchdog should hold consultation with the political stakeholders to ensure free and fair polls. The election should be held in way that no one could raise objection on the outcome, he said, adding the caretaker government must cooperate with the ECP for smooth and peaceful process of national vote, standing impartial.

The JI chief said the foreign minister promised to eliminate interest but Ishaq Dar desperately failed to keep his words. The head of the PDM government, he said, was also a religious scholar and leader of a religious party, but his government jacked up interest rate instead of following the Federal Shariat Court’s order.

He said the corruption, interest-based economy and unfair distribution of resources were the real problem of the country. The two percent ruling elite, he said, captured the state resources, ignoring the need of the masses. The economy damaged due to bad-governance and ill-conceived policies of the current and previous rulers who only focuses on their own and family well-being while staying in power, he said.

The rulers who had been controlling the affairs of the country now wanted their children in power, he said, blocking the progress of a common man. The political parties who were alien to concept of democracy and acting as family clubs and one-man show would never be interested in strengthening democracy, he said, adding only the JI which was the only democratic party could introduce real democracy, rule of law and impartial accountability.