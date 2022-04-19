Strong winds bring respite to heat-stricken Lahorites

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday while rain occurred in various upper areas of the country and in Lahore strong winds brought the mercury down providing relief to the people keeping fast.

The weather office said that in Lahore, strong winds have decreased the intensity of the heat in metropolis and the air quality index was recorded at 155 on Tuesday.

Pakistan meteorological office said that 33 percent moisture was recorded in Lahore’s air

The weather office said that it recorded 31 degree Celsius temperature of port city Karachi, however, it feels like 36 degree Celsius mercury in Karachi.

The air quality index recorded at US Consulate 699 points, Muhammad Nagar 375, Fida Hussain 218, Phase-8 DHA 192, Fateh Garh 189 and at Mall Road 187.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, upper/central Punjab and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country on Monday.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh, Chitral 13, Mirkhani 10, Kakul 09, Dir 07, Kalam, Malam Jabba 04, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar 03, Peshawar (City 03, Airport 01), Balakot 02, Balochistan: Kalat 06, Zhob, Khuzdar 04, Punjab: Okara 02, Murree 01 and Kashmir: Rawalakot 01.

Monday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana 45, Mohenjo Daro and Jacobabad 44.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country on Wednesday (tomorrow), however, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in north Balochistan, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust raising/gusty winds are likely in upper Sindh.