Strong winds disrupt PIA flights

ISLAMABAD (INP): Two flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Islamabad to Gilgit returned to the federal capital on Saturday after strong crosswinds prevented the planes to continue their journey in Gilgit.

A PIA spokesperson said when flights PK-603 and PK-605 arrived near Gilgit Airport a 15-nautical-mile cross-wind was running at that time and landing in that cross-wind could have been very difficult. “Both flights returned to Islamabad,” the PIA spokesman added.

He said the third flight to Islamabad has also been canceled and all the three flights will now be rescheduled on Sunday.