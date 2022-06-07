Stronger Afghan banking sector discussed by Lyons, Muttaqi

KABUL (Tolo News): The UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons met with the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Muttaqi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The Deputy Spokesman for MoFA, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, said in a series of tweets that the meeting focused on important issues including the economic situation, banking and private sector growth and assistance. According to Takal, Lyons also mentioned her visit to Almaty.

“Ms. Lyons added that UNAMA and the US do not want the weakened banking sector in Afghanistan, showing confidence that the impediments ahead would be resolved through dialogue,” he said. UNAMA said in a tweet that Muttaqi and Lyons “discussed regional cooperation on Afghanistan, efforts to strengthen banking sector, aid flows, girls’ education, and counter-terrorism commitments.”

This comes as the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that due to banking problems, the Afghan traders are struggling with purchasing commodities outside the country. “The only problem ahead of the Afghan private sector is the inaction of the government and private banks,” said Khairuddin Mayal, deputy head of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

Analysts say that the Afghan banking system will face a further crisis if the current restrictions are not lifted. “The restrictions imposed by the international community on the Taliban and Afghan banks have put pressures on the Afghan economic condition,” said Ruhullah Ahmadzai, an economist. Some analysts said that after the fall of the former government, many Afghan citizens including business people, are seeking to deposit their money outside the country.

