Students misled to run ‘malicious’ campaign over fake incident: CM

LAHORE (INP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that a mountain was made out of a molehill to malign the image of Pakistan.

Addressing the media here in connection with an alleged rape of a college student, she said an issue was made about something that did not exist.

She said students were misled to run an “ugly” campaign. “A girl was named as a victim. The girl had been admitted to the hospital since October 2 and was in the ICU.”

She said that the police received information that the incident of rape had taken place. After which the police took immediate action.

A conspiracy was hatched after failing to spread anarchy, she said and added that those who hatched the conspiracy would be taken to task.

The chief minister said a story was fabricated. False accusations were made against the girl. Police wanted to be complainant. But, I think, the Punjab government should be the complainant as this is not just the case of one girl.

Chief Minister Maryam introduced a student Mahnoor during her press conference who was sitting beside her.

Mahnoor said she did not want to talk to media [regarding the incident]. A teacher asked her to raise voice for her rights.

The teacher stood by an anchor who wrote her a script to read on camera. But, Mahnoor said, she did not read that script.

The chief minister said the registration of the college should not have been cancelled abruptly and all matters should have been explored before any hurried decision.

She said an incident [of violence] took place in Gujarat and it was linked to the Lahore incident.

She vowed that she would not spare those who are involved in propaganda, who tried to defame the girl. She said the accounts of those involved in social media campaign have been traced and a crackdown on them would be launched soon.