Students still waiting for textbooks

Hafiz Muhammad Aziz-ur-Rehman

HAFIZABAD: Provision of textbooks to students of government schools has not been made possible yet. While the results of the annual internal exams were announced on May 30. The students of government schools have been completely absent from teaching activities for two months due to non-availability of books.

Public, social and educational organizations across the district have openly expressed that the non-supply of books to the students of government schools is showing an open contradiction in public and private partnership. Non-availability of books to students is ruining the education system of the public sector.

The parents have demanded the government to provide books to the students of government schools as soon as possible, so that the students do not face any further educational problems.