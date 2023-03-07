Students urged to enhance intellectual abilities

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday asked the students to enhance their intellectual abilities and play their role in the development of the country. He said that it was essential to improve intellectual resources as well as IT knowledge and skills to help address the socio-economic challenges being faced by the country.

The president expressed these views while talking to the students and staff of the Cadet College, Jaffarabad, Balochistan, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Highlighting the importance of education, the President stated that nations had achieved progress by focusing on science and education.

He regretted that 22 million children were out of school whereas the countries in the region had achieved almost 100 percent primary enrolment rate, adding that tangible and immediate steps needed to be taken to bring these children into schools. He also underlined the need to equip the youth with skills and education to improve the economic health of the country.

The president said that Pakistan had great potential in terms of both its natural and human resources that needed to be fully harnessed for the uplift of the country. He said that Balochistan was rich in natural resources and steps were being taken to bring the province at par with other provinces. He emphasized the need for constructing dams and water storage to mitigate the impacts of floods and natural calamities.

The president also called upon the college management to train students in emerging technologies like the Internet of Things, Robotics, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence, which had vast applications in every sphere of life. He urged the students to focus on their studies and contribute towards the development of Pakistan. The president was informed that Cadet College Jaffarabad was established on 5th March 2009. The college runs classes from 7th till 12th class. Eight entries of 12 grade (around 570) have been passed out from college so far.