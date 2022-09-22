Students urged to play role in developing a national behavior

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At a seminar organized by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) at Fazaia Education System School E-9 Islamabad Campus, speakers urged the children to adopt best practices in Energy Conservation and play their role in making Pakistan an energy-efficient country.

The title of the seminar was “Children’s Role in Energy Efficiency and Conservation” and its purpose was to raise awareness among school students regarding energy efficiency and conservation in the country.

The seminar was addressed by eminent speakers from the energy sector including representatives from the Fazaia Education System School.

They highlighted the importance of energy efficiency and conservation and its relation with innovation and climate change mitigation. NEECA team briefed the students with help of animated series built on the character ‘Captain NEECA’ about building interest amongst the children and Pakistan’s youth, to conserve energy in their houses and convince their families to do the same.

Representative FEES suggested that there is a strong need to change people’s behaviors toward energy consumption and its effect on our environment in the shape of Climate Change. In addition, it was suggested that we should reduce the unnecessary consumption of energy in everyday use.

The NEECA team distributed participation certificates among the students and the seminar ended with the pledge from students to save energy in the future. NEECA presented the commemorative shield to the principal of the school.