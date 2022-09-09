Students welcome scheduling of Kankor Exam

KABUL (Tolonews): After months of delay, the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) finally announced a specific date for holding the Kankor university exam on Thursday.

A number of students welcomed the specific date for the Kankor exam, saying they are prepared to pass the exam.

“We did our bests and were ready at the beginning of the year, then the exam was delayed, and we are ready,” said Haida, a student. “When the exam was delayed, we tried hard to be more ready for the exam, so we are happy and ready for the exam,” said Maryam, a student.

“The Kankor exam will be held on 13, 14 and 15 of Mizan month,” said Ahmad Taqa, the spokesman of the MoHE. Students and as well as teachers called on the ministry to focus on the transparency of the Kankor exam.

“The exam should have transparency, it is destiny-making for every student, every student spent at least one year preparing for the exam,” said Naseeb Ullah Patan, an education center teacher. Around 200,000 students from around the country are expected to take part in the Kankor exam next month.

