Students with 33pc marks in theory to be considered pass overall

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Under the new policy formed by all the boards of education across Punjab, the Matric and Intermediate students with 33 per cent marks in the theory will be considered pass in the practical exams too.

Earlier, despite securing 100 per cent marks in theory, the students were considered unsuccessful if they failed the practical exams, and they had to retake both the theory and practical exams.

As per the official sources, the decision was taken after a study conducted in all the education boards across the province. The new policy will be implemented from the annual examination 2023.