Study: Adults inhale up to 68,000 microplastic particles daily, over 100 times previous estimates

ISTANBUL (AA): People may be inhaling more than 100 times the amount of microplastics previously estimated, with adults breathing in around 68,000 plastic particles per day from both indoor and outdoor air, researchers said in a new study.

The findings, published in the journal PLOS One, highlight the underestimated scale of airborne microplastic exposure and its potential health risks.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Toulouse, focused on small particles — sized between 1 and 10 micrometers — that are more likely to penetrate deep into the lungs.

“Most studies so far have examined larger particles between 20 and 200 micrometers,” the authors noted. “But smaller microplastics pose greater concern for respiratory health.”

Using Raman spectroscopy, researchers analyzed air samples from their own apartments and car cabins. They found median concentrations of 528 particles per cubic meter indoors and 2,238 particles per cubic meter in vehicles, with 94% of detected microplastics smaller than 10 micrometers.

By combining their findings with prior research, the team estimated that adults inhale around 3,200 particles per day in the 10-300 micrometer range — but around 68,000 particles daily in the 1-10 micrometer size range.

The researchers warned that the inhalation of microplastics can trigger oxidative stress, immune dysfunction, and damage to other organs.

Co-lead authors Nadiia Yakovenko and Jeroen Sonke also pointed to the risks posed by poorly ventilated car cabins.

“During long commutes, people may inhale far greater quantities of microplastics due to air circulation limits inside vehicles,” they said.

They called for further research on the long-term health effects of microplastic inhalation and urged policymakers to address indoor air pollution.