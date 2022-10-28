Study indicates 30% increase in child laborers in Baghlan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Department of Labor and Social Affairs in Baghlan said that the latest survey by a foreign institution, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), with the ministry’s cooperation, revealed that more than 14,000 children are engaged in hard labor, which is a thirty percent increase from last year.

3,000 of these children are from Pul-e- Khumri, and most of them are deprived of education.

Dil Agha is a 10-year-old orphan and he does hard work with his two brothers to feed his family.

“My father has died, and I have two brothers and one of them is jobless and one of them works in front of a hotel,” said Dil Agha, a worker child. “I work every day to find money so I can buy food,” said Mohammad, a child worker.

Some of these children said that along with hard work, they also go to school, but they are concerned that if the situation continues like this they will be left out of education.

“My father sent me here to work. If he allows me to study, I will learn,” said Naqibullah, a worker.

Meanwhile, officials at the Labor and Social Affairs Department in Baghlan said it considers giving food packages to the families of these children as the only solution and asked more humanitarian assistance from the aid organizations to the families.

“Children have to learn, and efforts are ongoing via aid organizations and the government to help with their families,” said Nasrullah Parsa, head of Labour and Social Affairs in Baghlan. Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund expressed concern about the situation of these children with the arrival of winter, saying the number of these children will increase.

Related