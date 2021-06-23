Su-30SM intercepted an American reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of ​​Okhotsk

MOSCOW (RIA): The Russian Su-30SM fighter on Wednesday intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of ​​Okhotsk , the National Defense Control Center (part of the Russian Ministry of Defense) told reporters.

It is noted that Russian radar stations today found an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the Sea of ​​Okhotsk.

“To identify the air target and prevent the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation, a Su-30SM fighter from the air defense forces of the Eastern Military District was taken into the air. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force and escorted it over the waters of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk, “the military said.

The NCUO added that after the foreign military aircraft turned from the border, the fighter returned to the home base. “Violations of the state border of the Russian Federation have not been allowed,” the release explains.

The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.