Sub-Committee-II Public Accounts Committee meeting held

ISLAMABAD (APP): The meeting of the Sub-committee-II of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday held here at Parliament House and discussed the follow up of directives of the committee issued in its last meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Convener of the committee MNA Syed Naveed Qamar.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Hinna Rabbani Khar and MNA Agha Hassan Baloch.

The committee said that the officials involved in land leasing of Postal services should be asked question about the land, they leased.

The committee was informed that the plot illegally encroached at G-7 Markaz would be retrieved within 15 days.

The committee directed the authorities to submit the report of the retrieving the encroached land.

The committee was also informed that inquiry was started against the Postal officials involved in awarding contract extension to same person.

The committee said that the retired officers inquiries referred to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The committee observed that if there would be no followup than waste of time.