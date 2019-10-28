Success of JUI-F’s Azadi March will form Taliban-style govt in Pakistan: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that that the success of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Azadi March will end the Pakistan’s democratic regime and it will pave way to form a Taliban-style government in the country.

The out spoken PTI leader took to Twitter on Monday, he stated that a group of otherwise liberals is blinded by hate against Prime Minister Imran Khan and is supporting extremists’ march on Islamabad.