Successfully fulfilling FATF conditions: PM commends FM, COAS

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended the relevant persons and institutions in synergizing efforts for Pakistan in meeting the completion of both action plans, covering 34 items, a condition set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for Islamabad to achieve inevitable white list status.

The PM congratulated them and remarked it the important success of Pakistan. The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and lauded his efforts for playing his critical part in engaging with the International community, pressing for the removal of Pakistan’s status from the FATF “grey list.”

The PM also telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and congratulated him on this all important achievement. The PM also praised the army chief in establishing the core cell, in the General Headquarters (GHQ), “which steered the national effort & civil – military team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible.”

Moreover, the prime minister Shehbaz felicitated entire civil and military leadership, and their respective team, which was part of the core cell, for putting efforts in that regard.

Meanwhile, talking to the army chief, the PM held that the nation was proud of every person who had worked for the success of Pakistan in achieving this milestone. He also commended Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and their respective teams for playing their imporatnt and key part.

The task force reviewed Pakistan’s progress on FATF Action Plans in its plenary meetings held in Berlin on 13-17 June 2022. The FATF members while participating in the discussion on Pakistan’s progress congratulated Pakistan for completing both Action Plans covering 34 items, and especially on the early completion of the 2021 Action Plan in a record timeframe.

Pakistan continued its relentless efforts towards successful completion of these Action Plans despite many challenges including the COVID 19 pandemic, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Pakistan has covered a lot of ground in the Ant- Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) domain during implementation of FATF Action Plans.

The engagement with FATF has led to the development of a strong AML/CFT framework in Pakistan and resulted in improving the country’s systems to cope with future challenges. The Pakistan delegation, which attended FATF Plenary meetings in Berlin, was led by Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs / Chairperson National FATF Coordination Committee.