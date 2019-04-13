Sudan: 16 killed amid insecurity in Khartoum

KHARTOUM (AA): At least 16 people have been killed and 20 others injured in Khartoum amid insecurity following the ouster of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir, according to the Sudanese police on Saturday.

In a statement, police said several looting attacks were reported in the capital in the past two days.

“Outlaws have exploited the current situation in the country to practice looting and other criminal activities,” it said.

On Thursday, the Sudanese military deposed al-Bashir, who has ruled Sudan since 1989, following months of popular protests against his rule.

The military also established a military council to run the country for a transitional period of two years.

Police said protest camps staged by anti-regime protesters in Khartoum and other cities have interrupted traffic and given rise to criminal actions in the country, calling on demonstrators to “deal wisely with the situation”.

For its part, the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA), which spearheaded protests against al-Bashir’s regime, called on supporters to maintain their sit-ins until the ruling military council transfers power to a civilian government.

On Friday, Defense Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf — who announced al-Bashir’s ouster — quit as head of the military council and appointed Burhan in his place.