Sudan army air strike kills 10 in southern Khartoum: rescuers

PORT SUDAN, Sudan (AFP) : Ten Sudanese civilians were killed and over 30 wounded in an army air strike on southern Khartoum, volunteer rescue workers said.

The strike on Sunday targeted a market area of the capital’s Southern Belt “for the third time in less than a month,” said the local Emergency Response Room (ERR), part of a network of volunteers across the country coordinating frontline aid.

The group said those killed burned to death. The wounded, suffering from burns, were taken to the local Bashair Hospital, with five of them in a critical condition.

Since April 2023, the war between Sudan’s regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands of people.

In the capital alone, the violence killed 26,000 people between April 2023 and June 2024, according to a report by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Khartoum has experienced some of the war’s worst violence, with entire neighborhoods emptied out and taken over by fighters.

The military, which maintains a monopoly on the skies with its jets, has not managed to wrest back control of the capital from the paramilitary.

Of the 11.5 million people currently displaced within Sudan, nearly a third have fled from the capital, according to United Nations figures.

Both the RSF and the army have been repeatedly accused of targeting civilians and indiscriminately shelling residential areas.