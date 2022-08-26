Sudan latest OPEC+ country to back Saudi statement on oil market

DUBAI (Reuters): Sudan’s energy and petroleum minister on Friday expressed support for comments made by his Saudi Arabian counterpart this week about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ readiness to intervene to restore balance in the oil market, according to Reuters.

OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia on Monday flagged the possibility of introducing cuts to balance a market it described as schizophrenic.

Sudan energy and petroleum minister Mohamed Abdallah said in a statement his country supports efforts by OPEC+ — OPEC plus allies including Russia — to maintain market stability in the face of distortions and volatility.

He also stressed the importance of the statement “that was made… by the Saudi energy minister about market instability and volatility of prices”.

Sudan, which is a member of OPEC+, also expressed its full support for the mechanism formulated under OPEC+ alliance “which provided the necessary tools, inducing adjusting oil production, to attend to all market challenges,” the statement added.

Iraq, Algeria, Libya, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Congo and Equatorial Guinea have all made similar statements ahead of a September 5 meeting of OPEC+, which unites members of the group.