Sudan, Oman next to normalize ties with Israel

F.P Report

JERUSALEM: After Bahrain and UAE’s recognition and normalization of relations with Israel, it is being said that Oman and Sudan are on its way to recognize Israel soon.

Two Muslim countries, Sudan and Oman are in the last days of advanced talks with Israel that are being mediated and intensively supported by the United States, in order to reach peace agreements, declarations within next week.

While talking about the issue of regional peace, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, said that, “Another Arab country would soon sign the normalization agreement with Israel”.

In October 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid an official and secret visit to Oman, during which he met with Sultan Ben and said, “You will be able to fly over the airspace of his country”. The next step towards the normalization of full relations between Israel and Oman has been taken recently.

Following the peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Oman issued an official statement in support of normalization with Israel and expressed hope that the “process would lead to an agreement with the Palestinians as well”.

As mentioned, in recent days there has been a significant breakthrough in contacts between Israel and Oman, and it has been agreed that a statement on the achievement of the normalization agreement will take place very soon.

The other country that is about to announce the normalization of relations with Israel in the coming days is Sudan – the third largest country on the African continent.

According to the sources, the declaration on the peace agreement with Israel was delayed by Sudan. This is after senior Sudanese officials claimed that they would prefer to move forward with the normalization agreement with Israel only after the interim administration, currently serving in the country, is replaced by a permanent government and parliament.

On the other hand, the Americans have increased their pressure on the Khartoum authorities to advance the agreement right now and not wait until the tenure of a permanent Sudanese government.

As part of the emerging deal, Sudan has been promised by the U.S. administration that it will be removed from the US blacklist of pro-terrorism countries.

According to Israeli sources, this is the deal that President Donald Trump offered to Sudan in exchange for the normalization agreement with Israel – and it responded in the affirmative way.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has previously met with Sudanese President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. The secret meeting between the two took place in February 2020 in Uganda.

Sources close to the Sudanese council told on Tuesday, that a meeting between Netanyahu and Al-Burhan is expected soon, which will also be held in Uganda. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the news. On Thursday, Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omer Ismail rejected reports that the country will be the next to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva after meeting the head of the UNHCR, Ismail said: “We are looking at the normalization like any other issue that we look at. There is no urgency there.”

He asserted that normalization with Israel “was not part of discussions in the Sudanese Council of Ministers at any level.”