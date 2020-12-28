Sudan paramilitary says opens probe of intel chief over killing

KHARTOUM (AFP): A powerful Sudanese paramilitary group has referred its intelligence chief and other personnel for questioning over the arrest and killing of a man earlier this month, state media said Monday.

Political activist Bahaa Eddine Nouri, 45, was snatched on December 16 from a cafe in the southern Khartoum district of Kalakla by men in plain clothes who were driving a vehicle without license plates, according to local media. Days later, his family found his body bearing signs of torture at a hospital morgue in Omdurman, the capital’s twin city, triggering a public outcry.

“The Rapid Support Forces head of intelligence services and officers involved in the arrest of Bahaa Eddine Nouri were referred to investigation,” the SUNA news agency reported, quoting RSF spokesman Jamal Jumaa, but without providing any names for the arrested personnel. “The RSF extended condolences over the death of Bahaa Eddine Nouri who died following his arrest by the RSF’s intelligence services,” SUNA added. The reason for Nouri’s arrest has still not been disclosed.

Sudan is undergoing a rocky political transition following the military’s April 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid unprecedented protests against his three-decade-rule. On Sunday, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) — an umbrella group which spearheaded the anti-Bashir protests — called in a statement for renewed demonstrations, if the government and RSF failed to take action against Nouri’s killers within 15 days.

Protests in Sudan continued for months after Bashir’s downfall, eventually forcing the military into power-sharing with civilians in a fractious three-year transition arrangement that began in August last year.

The SPA added that action should include removing the immunity of and investigating those who participated in Nouri’s “killing and torture”.