Sudan to sign deal to receive Aramco oil products

RIYADH (Agencies): Sudan expects to reach a long-term agreement with Saudi Aramco to supply oil derivatives at preferential prices, while shipments of some products have already begun.

A delegation of Saudi officials and companies is visiting Sudan for two days to hold talks on potential investments in sectors such as agriculture, energy, mining and technology.

“Energy specialists from the two countries signed a MoU for energy in general, and the targeted agreement with Aramco aims to secure stable and sustainable supplies of oil derivatives for Sudan,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the agreement was discussed against the background of Sudan’s recent liberalization of the fuel market, adding Saudi-based ACWA Power is also looking forward to investment opportunities in renewable energy.