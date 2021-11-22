Sudanese martial democracy

According to Sudanese media, a new political agreement between the military junta and Civilian leaders of the country was signed in Khartoum on Sunday. According to details, the document was signed by the head of the country’s Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk. According to reports, the opposing factions agreed on the cancelation of the decision of the Army Command to remove Hamduk from the office and allowed him to form a new cabinet of Ministers. The parties also agreed to accelerate the process of formation of legislative Council, establishment of Constitutional Court and appointment of Chief Justice of the country. The two sides agreed to create a unified national Army in Sudan and release all Political Prisoners. According to the agreement, the Sovereign Council would supervise the democratic transition in the country but will not interfere in the work of the executive in future.

The Republic of Sudan, an oil rich North African nation, had been facing political anarchy and armed insurgency over the last several decades. Earlier, there was an armed conflict between Christian majority groups in South Sudan and the government of former President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir which ended with the independence of South Sudan in 2011. Later, the public revolution ousted the President Omar Al-Bashir and a power sharing formula was signed by the Sudanese military and Political leaders in 2019. The agreement was to remain in place up to 2023, however Sudanese military coup ousted Prime Minister Hamduk about a month ago, which erupted the countrywide protests in the support of civilian government and against the military coup.

The ousted Prime Minister Hamduk refused to accept the military’s plans, while international pressure and domestic violence compelled the military generals to reconcile with civilian leadership. In fact, the reason for Sudan’s decades-long turmoil lies in the international power game between Russia and the US, who had been supporting the rival groups throughout the conflict in the country. In fact, the peace cannot be visualized in Sudan until the great powers end their rivalry in Sudan.