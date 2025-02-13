Sudan’s deepening humanitarian emergency

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

As Sudan’s civil war drags on, the country faces an escalating refugee crisis that has become one of the most pressing humanitarian emergencies in the world. The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has plunged the nation into chaos, leaving millions displaced and severely impacting neighboring nations.

The relentless violence has created an unparalleled human tragedy, with refugees facing hunger, disease and violence both within Sudan and in bordering countries. Without urgent international intervention, the crisis threatens to spiral further, exacerbating instability across the region.

The scale of displacement caused by the war is staggering. Since the conflict began nearly two years ago, more than 6.1 million people have been internally displaced, while another 1.5 million have fled the country in search of safety. These numbers continue to rise as fighting intensifies. Witnesses report that humanitarian convoys have been attacked, intercepting food and medical aid and leaving refugees in an increasingly desperate situation. Many Sudanese fleeing the conflict find themselves trapped in a brutal cycle of displacement, as they are forced to move repeatedly due to shifting front lines and unpredictable violence.

For the millions of Sudanese displaced by war, survival is a daily struggle. Internally displaced persons often live in makeshift shelters or overcrowded camps where access to basic necessities like food, clean water and medical care is severely limited.

Many also suffer from malnutrition due to food shortages, while outbreaks of cholera and other diseases are common due to unsanitary conditions and a lack of medical supplies.

The humanitarian situation is further exacerbated by reportedly deliberate efforts to block aid. This strategy of using starvation as a weapon of war has left millions teetering on the brink of death, with children among the most vulnerable victims.

For those who manage to escape Sudan, the challenges do not end at the border. Refugees arriving in neighboring countries often find themselves in overcrowded camps where resources are stretched thin. Food rations are frequently insufficient, leaving many on the brink of starvation, while access to healthcare is minimal. Opportunities for education and employment are scarce, leaving refugees with little hope for a stable future.

Chad, Sudan’s western neighbor, has borne the brunt of the refugee crisis. It is now hosting more than 600,000 Sudanese. However, before the war broke out, Chad was already a fragile state facing its own economic and security challenges. The arrival of such a large number of refugees has put immense pressure on the country’s limited resources, straining local infrastructure and leading to rising tensions between displaced Sudanese and host communities.

In Ethiopia, political tensions and economic struggles have made it difficult to absorb large numbers of refugees. Across all host nations, the burden of the crisis is growing, threatening to destabilize already-fragile regions.

Despite the growing severity of the Sudanese refugee crisis, international aid has been insufficient. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, alongside 33 international and national partners, has launched the 2025 Sudan Country Refugee Response Plan, appealing for $633.7 million to assist nearly 900,000 refugees and asylum seekers. However, funding remains critically short and the ability of aid organizations to operate is often hampered by insecurity and logistical challenges. The inability of major world powers to provide sustained aid threatens to deepen the suffering of refugees and further destabilize the region.

Addressing Sudan’s refugee crisis requires urgent and coordinated action. The following steps are essential to mitigate the suffering of displaced Sudanese and prevent further regional instability.

First of all, a sustainable resolution to the conflict is the only way to end the cycle of displacement. Efforts must be made to revive peace talks between the warring parties, building on previous negotiations such as the Jeddah Declaration of 2023, which aimed to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid but ultimately failed due to ongoing violations.

Secondly, the international community must increase funding for emergency relief efforts, ensuring that food, medical supplies and shelter reach those in need. Donor nations and organizations must work to overcome bureaucratic hurdles that hinder aid delivery and negotiate safe access for humanitarian groups operating in conflict zones.

Thirdly, nations hosting Sudanese refugees require greater financial and logistical support to manage the crisis. This includes more funding for local infrastructure, education and healthcare to alleviate the strain on host communities and foster social cohesion between refugees and local populations.

Fourthly, enhancing regional and international cooperation is critical. A coordinated diplomatic effort involving the African Union, the UN and neighboring governments is crucial in addressing the crisis. Sanctions and arms embargoes should be enforced against those responsible for perpetuating the violence, while political and economic incentives should be provided to encourage peace negotiations and inclusive governance in Sudan.

In a nutshell, the Sudanese refugee crisis is one of the most severe humanitarian emergencies of our time, with millions at risk of starvation, disease and violence. As the war continues with no end in sight, the suffering of displaced Sudanese grows, threatening not only their lives but also the stability of the broader region. Without immediate and sustained international intervention, the situation will deteriorate further, with dire consequences for Sudan and its neighbors. Resolving the crisis demands immediate, large-scale humanitarian aid, decisive and sustained global support and a concrete strategy to achieve lasting peace in Sudan.

Courtesy: arabnews