Sudan’s govt and rebels sign landmark peace deal

F.P Report

JUBA: Sudan’s government and rebel groups have inked a landmark peace deal aimed at ending deca-des of war in which hundreds of thousands died.

Vice-President of the Sudanese Transitional Government, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’ Dagolo, who played a leading role in the negotiations, called the agreement “a proud moment for the country.”

The peace deal was agreed in principle in August and an intense mediation process resulted in the final agreement that was signed by all parties on Friday.

The mediation was initiated and implemented by the Sudanese without any international intervention.

“This is a peace that wasn’t forced upon us. Rather it’s a peace that the Sudanese people brought for themselves,” he noted.

“Today is a proud day for Sudan. All parties have focused, engaged, and been relentless in our efforts to finalise this peace deal. The talks succeeded because we entered the negotiations as brothers, not foes,” Hemeti said. Ululations and cheers rang out as one by one, representatives from the transitional government and rebel groups signed the deal, a year after the peace talks began, at a ceremony in the South Sudanese capital Juba.

“Today we have reached a peace agreement. We are happy. We have finished the mission,” Tut Gatluak, head of the South Sudanese mediating team said shortly before the signing took place.

Guarantors of the deal from Chad, Qatar, Egypt, the African Union, European Union, and United Nations also put their names to the agreement.

Sudanese paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo – best known by his nickname “Hemeti” – signed the deal on behalf of Khartoum.

A representative of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and others from the groups making up the coalition also signed.

Vice-President Hemeti has been at the forefront of the peace process in Sudan, as the country has worked to find lasting peace following almost two decades of conflict.

“We must all remember peace has been hard fought, it has taken a long time to get to where we are. It’s vital all parties acknowledge that and together, we ensure we stay within the framework of the agreement,” the Vice-President said.

The agreement covers key issues around security, land ownership, transitional justice, power sharing, and the return of people who fled their homes because of fighting.

“Our people can’t afford to fall back into heartbreaking conflict. It’s time to move on, strengthen our economy, improve the lives of our citizens and work more closely with our international partners,” Hemeti pointed out. The peace deal also provides for the dismantling of rebel forces and the integration of their fighters into the national army.

Vice-President Hemeti called on other armed groups to join the peace process. “We still have work to do. Not everyone has engaged with the process.

To Abdu Al Wahid Mohamed Al Nuor and other members of the Sudan Liberation Movem-ent, engage, choose peace and let’s allow our people to heal and grow,” he said.

The SRF comprises rebel groups from the war-ravaged western Darfur region, as well as the southern states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

The peace agreement covers a number of tricky issues, from land ownership, reparations, and compensation to wealth and power-sharing and the return of refugees and internally displaced people.

Under the deal, SRF fighters are to be slowly incorporated into joint units with government security forces. Two other well-established rebel groups did not sign, reflecting the challenges still facing the peace process. Three major groups signed a preliminary deal in August, two factions from the western region of Darfur and one from the southern region, after months of peace talks hosted by neighboring South Sudan.

Another powerful rebel group, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz al Hilu, which had not participated in initial peace negotiations, agreed last month to hold new talks hosted by South Sudan.