Sudan’s military anti-public crusade

UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Mr. Kambou Fofana has urged the Sudanese authorities to protect boys and girls from violence and harm during the ongoing deadly inter-communal clashes in Western Darfur and protests against the military Junta in Sudanese Capital, Khartoum. UNICEF Director said that the use of excessive force against civilians is unnecessary and should always be avoided. According to Mr. Fofana, the recent increase in inter-communal violence in West Darfur and other regions has resulted in a high number of deaths, with children among the victims, while families continue to be displaced by the fighting, and UNICEF had received reports of gender-based violence in the area. Fofana said that there are reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment by Sudanese security forces during the demonstrations to mark the third anniversary of the uprising against the former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir during 2019. Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, expressed deep concern over credible reports of serious human rights violations, including the use of rape and gang rape of women and girls by the Security Forces, to disperse protesters who had attempted to hold a sit-in close to the Presidential Palace. Patten condemned this inhumane treatment of Security Forces with Public and urged the Sudanese authorities to take effective measures to ensure survivors have access to medical, legal and psychosocial support. She stressed that the perpetrators of these human rights violations must be identified and prosecuted.

The Republic of Sudan has remained a center of political anarchy and armed insurgency over the last several decades. Inter-communal armed conflicts and public revolution against authoritarian rule of former President Omar Al-Bashir caused a political turmoil and discontentment during recent years. After the overthrow of President Omar Al-Bashir, a power sharing formula was signed by the Sudanese military and Political leadership during 2019. The civil military agreement was valid up to 2023 however Sudanese military coup ousted Prime Minister Abdulla Hamduk Al-Kinani from office in October 2021. Countrywide protests erupted against the military coup which compelled the military Junta to reinvent a power sharing mechanism with the civilian government.

According to the media, agitations surfaced after demonstrations in Khartoum during recent days when tens of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets to mark the third anniversary of political uprising and to denounce recent civil-military power sharing agreement in the country. Presently, Geneva based UN Human Rights body had accused Sudanese military of using rape or gang raped 13 women and girls in order to disperse protestors who had attempted to hold a sit in near Presidential Palace, and use of lethal force against unarmed protestors which added in the existing violence in the country. Besides ongoing political turmoil, inter-communal violence is continuing in Darfur and adjacent territories during recent months, which has caused mass internal displacement and migration to neighboring countries including Chad and Nigeria. In fact, Sudanese Military Junta had ruled the country for decades and committed gross violation of human rights during its rule in the country, so it fears prosecution for their crimes if it surrenders power to the civilian government of the country. Presently, the future of democracy in Sudan is uncertain, while the political chaos and turbulence is likely to prevail in the near future.